Village of Goshen boil water advisory will extend into Wednesday

The Village of Goshen’s boil water notice will continue into Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The boil water advisory went into effect Saturday, Aug. 24 due to high levels of turbidity in Village of Goshen water. The allowable turbidity standard is 1 unit. Samples taken on Saturday showed turbidity levels of 2.3 units.

Until the advisory is lifted, Village of Goshen businesses and residents should boil water used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

The village’s release said high levels of turbidity “can interfere with disinfection, allow harmful microbes to grow, and may indicate the presence of harmful microbes, including bacteria, viruses and parasites. These can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.”

Samples of village water must show “normal” levels for two consecutive days for the boil water advisory to be lifted, and therefore, the advisory is still in effect. Monday’s samples were “normal and absent of any bacteria,” according to the village’s latest update posted to the Go Goshen App. Results from Tuesday’s water samples will not be available until Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The original notice and all updates have been distributed by the village via its Facebook page (facebook.com/Villageofgoshenny) and the Go Goshen app.

The Goshen Village Police Department is obtaining bottled water for those in need. If you need bottled water, please call 845-294-7988.

Watered down communication

Residents, meanwhile, expressed frustration over the village’s communication strategy.

“I have received this notification through Go Goshen and on Facebook as a person with a smartphone. Many in our village do not have access to this. I received several voicemails last fall for the fall festival — maybe this urgent notice about something that could impact residents’ health should be sent as a voicemail,” a resident commented under the village’s initial notice posted to Facebook.

“There should have been physical signs posted in the village,” resident Sarah Morgano commented in response to the village’s Monday Facebook update that the advisory was still in effect. “If there is an app that folks need to have for this, you need to do a better job of letting residents know of this. Very disappointed in the lack of communication, I only found out on day two.”

Upon finding out about the notice a day late, “I wrote a note to my neighbors notifying them of the water boil and they had no idea before that,” Morgano told The Chronicle.

Coffee chains close, small businesses stay open

The Village of Goshen Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts were closed as of Tuesday, Aug. 27. Signs posted on Starbucks’ door and inside Dunkin’ Donuts stated that the businesses are closed due to the boil water notice.

Other village restaurants were open on Tuesday afternoon, including but not limited to: Sunflower Cafe, Goshen Chinese Kitchen, the Goshen Diner, and Brew-Goshen.

To combat the water issues, Brew purchased bagged ice for all drinks and is serving bottled water and canned soda. Dishes and glassware are cleaned and sanitized in the gastropub’s high-temperature commercial dishwasher. Plastic cutlery is also available upon request.

Informing diners about these updates, the local gastropub said, “We look forward to a swift and secure resolution to this situation.”

Conditions improve, communication remains the same

In multiple Facebook and Go Goshen app updates, the village asked residents to “Please be sure to share this information with those that live and work in the Village.”

“Also, if you have a smart phone, please download the Go Goshen app if you have not already done so. Notices are sent there, and you will receive alerts,” the village said in a Facebook update on Monday.

This story will be updated when more information is available about the boil water advisory. If you are a resident or business owner affected by the advisory and wish to contact the paper, email Molly Colgan at comm.engage@strausnews.com or call 845-469-9000.