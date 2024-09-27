Village of Chester discusses surveillance cameras with public

An information session regarding surveillance cameras to be installed around the village of Chester prompted by concerned citizens was held September 23 at Village Hall. Around 15 to 20 residents showed up to pepper Police Chief Timothy McGuire and Detective Anthony Grosso with questions.

The policemen said 36 cameras would be installed in the village — mostly to read license plate numbers and monitor the parking lots of shopping plazas. The cameras will not monitor private residences nor will they be used to issue traffic tickets, the police said.

They will be overt and visible, although the locations were not revealed.

The investment comes via a state grant made available by Governor Kathy Hochul. Chief McGuire said several local municipalities have made use of the grant and will also be installing cameras.

Resident David Stevenson asked if the camera footage is backed up onto hard drives. Grosso said it is backed up for investigation purposes but would not reveal at what point it is deleted.

Resident Paul Richardson asked if the camera footage would be shared with the federal government. Chief McGuire said the footage would be shared with the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center in Goshen, where state and federal officials can access it if they have a reason. This was a stipulation of the grant.

The chief said he envisioned that with a warrant the cameras might use facial recognition technology to track down suspects.

Resident Anthony Quinn, who requested the information session at the last village board meeting, asked if the cameras could be shut off if they were deemed to be harmful. The policemen said they could be shut off.

But the police were optimistic that the cameras would benefit the community. Grosso said, “These cameras are inevitably going to help save a life.”

Resident Susan Barron echoed the sentiments of a handful of attendees who spoke. She said, “I am in favor of these for the safety issue. I am not scared and paranoid that someone is going to be looking into my home.”