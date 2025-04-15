Village of Chester adopts budget with 2.76 percent tax increase

With no one from the public weighing in during its public hearing, the Village of Chester passed its 2025/26 budget, which will feature a 2.76 percent tax increase and a total tax levy of $7,138,576.

With that quickly taken care of, the Village Board was on to other business:

• The village board announced an agreement on a new rent-free police substation at the Chester Mall. The police will be using a storefront that has been vacant for more than a decade and provide enhanced security to the mall. The substation will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• The village board approved a new five-year contract with Police Chief Timothy McGuire. The chief will get $150,337 per year on his new deal.

• The village adopted a resolution assigning cell tower revenue to the general fund.

• The board authorized the mayor to execute the CR WOLFE maintenance agreement.

• The board also approved the use of village streets for the Aug. 17 Tour de Goshen bike race.

• The board authorized the mayor to enter the STOP DWI 2025 program sponsored by Orange County. The board also authorized the mayor to execute the T2 Systems for the police department and subscribe to FOIL-tracking software.

Clean-Up Day

On May 10 there will be a Clean-Up Day in the village and town of Chester, hosted by the Kiwanis Club. Those interested should meet at Wendy’s by 9 p.m.

After the clean-up, lunch will be had at Tina’s around noon. The rain date is May 17.

Tourism grant

Sue Bahren discussed an Orange County tourism grant the village received. The grant is for $4,999 with over $1,800 going for two signs that local businesses have an opportunity to have their names added to.

The use of the remainder of the grant is yet to be determined.

If you are a village business and would like to inquire about having your name on one of the signs please contact village hall.

Memorial Day flags

Chester Cemetery Association is once again sponsoring the flag event. Flags are $5 each and can be dedicated to a loved one who has served our country. The flags are placed along village streets prior to Memorial Day each year.

For information contact Betty Ann Reilly at 845-742-4077.