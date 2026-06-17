Village mayor refuses to hear PDJ Components’ application request

Chester Village Mayor John Tom Bell refused to hear PDJ Components’ request for a special permit and site plan application at the June 8 meeting of the Village of Chester Board of Trustees.

Bell scolded the manufacturing plant’s representatives, who were scheduled to give a presentation at the meeting, for failing to comply with a court order to pave their work site by May 1. Residents complain of dust and dirt pollution caused by the company’s work site, and Bell felt these issues had still not been addressed despite a $15,000 fine being paid by PDJ earlier this year.

“You have not done what you’re supposed to do,” Bell said. “I am very frustrated. It’s very bad. This has been going on for two years. I am not going to look at the plans.”

The company’s representatives agreed they would come back after the site was cleaned up.

Other village news

In other news, only three resolutions were on the agenda. A public hearing was scheduled for July 13 to discuss amending Chapter 95 of the water regulations. The board authorized the purchase of a new Bobcat mini-excavator. The board authorized the purchase of a 2026 RAM truck for the water department.