Village gets funds for park rehab

The village of Goshen has received a $450,000 grant to rehabilitate Erie Park in the center of town. The grant was generated by Sen. James Skoufis and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

According to Goshen village Mayor Molly O’Donnell, the project will include making two basketball courts regulation size, installing two pickle ball courts, new playground equipment, renovation of the bathrooms, and rehabilitation of the soccer field. Town council member Melissa Gallo added that the project would also include a renovation of the pavilion area.

Work on the project is expected to begin by mid-July and take eight to 10 weeks to complete.

O’Donnell said the total cost of the rehab is $589,000. As the village and town share responsibility for each other’s parks under the Joint Recreation Committee, they will be splitting the $139,000 difference as per an intermunicipal agreement both the village and town passed.

The grant is known as a CREST grant, which stands for Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability, and Technology program, Gallo said. O’Donnell said this is by far the largest CREST grant the village has received and credited Skoufis for keeping his constituents in the loop regarding available grants.

“Investing in public spaces ensures that residents of all ages – and for generations to come – can enjoy the health and community benefits they offer,” Gallo said. “We are very fortunate and lucky to be recipient of the grant.”

Gallo also thanked Tam Enterprises for helping to complete the project and for doing the pavilion area portion of the project at no cost to taxpayers.