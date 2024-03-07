Village election scheduled for March 19

The village of Goshen will hold an election on March 19 at Village Hall (276 Main Street, Goshen) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday March 19 to fill two Village Board of Trustee seats each with two-year terms.

The candidates are current trustees Christopher Gurda and Cynthia Hand, who are both running unopposed.

Hand was appointed to the board by Mayor Molly O’Donnell in May 2023 to fill the vacancy left by Tony Scotto after he stepped down from the position. Gurda was first named to the board in 2013 to fill the vacancy left by former Trustee Rory Bray, who left after being elected the village justice.