Veterans to be honored with wreath escort parade, ceremony

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and the Orange County Veterans Service Agency will honor local veterans this holiday season as part of Wreaths Across America.

The annual tribute begins with the wreath escort parade on Thursday, Dec. 11, which will travel down Main Street in Goshen at approximately 10:15 a.m. The main wreath-laying ceremony will follow on Saturday, Dec. 13 at noon at the County’s Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 111 Craigville Road in Goshen.

“Each wreath represents a life of service and sacrifice,” Neuhaus said. “Participating in Wreaths Across America is a meaningful way for our community to come together and show our gratitude to the veterans who have protected our freedoms. I encourage residents to honor a veteran in their life or one who may have no family left by sponsoring a wreath and helping us ensure every hero is remembered.”

Wreaths are available for $17, and donations of any amount are welcome. Checks can be made payable to Nam Knights M/C and mailed to the Veterans Service Agency at 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

“Wreaths Across America is a powerful tradition that helps ensure our veterans are remembered and honored,” said Christian Farrell, Director of the Orange County Veterans Service Agency. “We encourage residents to join us whether by attending the parade and ceremony or sponsoring a wreath to be placed at the cemetery.”

Residents are invited to take part in honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans this holiday season.

For more information about the Wreaths Across America ceremony, call (845) 494-3768 or email dandryshak@orangecountygov.com.

Wreaths Across America began laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery more than 30 years ago is still held annually on the second or third Saturday in December. In 2024, more than three million sponsored veterans’ wreaths were placed on the headstones of our nation’s service members at 4,909 participating locations.