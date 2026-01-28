Valentine’s Day Craft Event

Bring the kids to the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame at 240 Main St., on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. for a fun-filled Valentine’s Day celebration.

Participants will create a heart suncatcher, decorate cards, make a treasure box filled with sweet candy treats and each child will receive a small gift. Light refreshment will be served.

Top off the morning with a heart-pounding ride on our Harness Racing Simulator. The cost for each child is $10. Parents, Scouts, 4-H and Pony Club members are free.

Programs are made possible by the Agriculture & New York State Horse Development Fund. For more information about the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, the Museum’s educational workshops or children’s birthday parties, contact the Education Department at 845-294-6330.

The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm. For more information on all the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, log onto www.harnessmuseum.com.