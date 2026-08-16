Upper Delaware Council to honor stewards of the Upper Delaware Valley at annual awards ceremony

The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) will honor those who have enhanced the quality of life or protected the resources of the Upper Delaware River Valley at its 38th Annual Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 13. Reservations are due by Sept. 1.

The banquet will take place at Central House Family Resort, located at 81 Milanville Road in Beach Lake, Pa. All are welcome.

Sullivan County Historian John Conway will deliver a 5 p.m. keynote address on the significance of the America’s Semiquincentennial in the Upper Delaware River Valley.

Tickets are $42 for checks/cash or $43 for online payments. A fillable form is available at www.upperdelawarecouncil.org, which also has the PayPal link. Call (845) 252-3022, email info@upperdelawarecouncil.org, stop by the 211 Bridge St., Narrowsburg office, or mail checks with all guest names to P.O. Box 192, Narrowsburg, NY 12764.

The UDC recognizes the following 2026 recipients:

Distinguished Service Award

Nadia Rajsz of Glen Spey, N.Y., for outstanding dedication and support to Sullivan County, her Town of Lumberland and Ukrainian communities, the Upper Delaware Council and Litter Sweep, and the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River Valley.

Partnership Award

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Budget Director Blake Washington, Assembly Member Paula Elaine Kay, and Assembly Committee on Environmental Conservation Chairperson Deborah J. Glick for their successful initiative to allocate first-ever New York State funding for the Upper Delaware Council in the State’s 2026-27 budget.

Robin M. Daniels Memorial Lifesaving Award

1) July 4, 2026 rescue of a foot-entrapment victim at Skinners Falls by the National Canoe Safety Patrol team (Anthony McGlynn, Tom Candela, Jerry Donati, Andrea Alboretti-Colman, Melissa Benzinger-McGlynn, and Chris Nadovich); and

2) July 4, 2026 rescue of a struggling swimmer in Matamoras by Chiara Theodore, Reagan Myers, Anna Maley, Jenna Waligroski, and Madison Balmos.

Outstanding Community Achievement Award

Cochecton Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary Committee for their ambitious Semiquincentennial programming led by Town Historian Kristina Snedeker to share historical accounts across five hamlets and foster community pride.

Community Service Award

Bold Gold Media Group for supporting community education by sponsoring historic speakers, programs, and publications, and promoting Upper Delaware River Valley events and issues through their radio station broadcasts and Wayne-Pike News.com.

Volunteer Award

Frank Guzmán of Mohican Lake, NY, for selfless advocacy and assistance to his neighbors, the environment, non-profit organizations, online community forums, and Catskills Pride.

Cultural Achievement Award

Fort Delaware Fife & Drum Corps for establishing a regional homage to American military inspired heritage through excellent volunteer musicianship and free performances.

Recreation Achievement Award

Laura Chávez Silverman of The Outside Institute in Barryville, N.Y., and Nathaniel Whitmore, herbalist and mycologist of Damascus, Pa., for their passion and expertise in connecting people to the Upper Delaware River Valley’s ecology as naturalists and wild food foragers.

Oaken Gavel Award

James R. Rodgers, Town of Fremont, N.Y., representative, for his leadership as 2025 Upper Delaware Council chairperson.