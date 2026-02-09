Two projects discussed at Planning Board meeting

The Town of Chester planning board heard from two applicants at its Feb. 4 meeting.

First up was a public hearing for the Bell Station Corp. project, which is a proposed 8,500 square foot office building and warehouse near the intersection of Pond and Laroe Roads.

A representative for the project said all trees along Laroe Road will stay, as well as trees along the driveway.

Resident Tony Tardello, who lives near the project, said he was concerned that the entrance to the site was not wide enough and traffic would back up to his property. Resident Veronica Mott, who said she lives across the street from a warehouse on Bellvale Road, mentioned quality of life concerns for the neighbors of the proposed warehouse.

The applicants have until next month to respond to the questions.

A project south of the intersection of Camp Monroe Road and Pickerel Road on the southerly side of Camp Monroe Road known as Oak Woods Subdivision, LLC sought an amendment to their conditional approval to start building on its four-lot project. The problem is Lot 2 has a small wetlands disturbance for the building of a driveway and culvert and a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers will be needed to build there.

While the applicants are waiting patiently for the corps to review their project, they sought approval to begin clearing and building on lots 1, 3 and 4. They noted they only have until the end of March to build on the site because for most of the year, it is home to a protected species and disturbing the property is prohibited.

The board decided to grant the permission to build on the three available lots while the applicant waits to hear from the Army Corps of Engineers regarding Lot 2.

The next Planning Board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2026