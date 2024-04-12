Two Goshen students win 37th Annual ADAC Poster Contest

Aubrey Cirigliano, a sixth-grade student at C.J. Hooker Middle School, and Kaia Oum, a fourth-grade student at Goshen Intermediate School, were honored as the two grand prize winners of the 37th Annual Alcohol and Drug Awareness Council (ADAC) of Orange County Substance Abuse Prevention Poster Contest.

More than 1,500 hand-drawn and digitally designed posters were submitted to the contest, themed “Team Up Together, Be Drug Free Forever,” in both English and Spanish.

The English grand prize for the grades one through six category was awarded to Cirigliano and the Spanish grand prize for the same category went to Oum.

Grand prize posters will be printed, reproduced with ADAC sponsors’ names and distributed to schools, offices, and businesses throughout Orange County. The students’ original artwork will be custom-framed by FCC Gallery in New Windsor, and each grand prize student won $200. As grand prize winners, Cirigliano and Oum will also receive an Outstanding Leadership/Volunteerism/Citizenship Award from the Orange County Youth Bureau at their awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, at SUNY Orange.

As an additional perk for earning the grand prize, the two students were surprised by ADAC with balloons and recognition in their classrooms last month.

“It was truly a memorable experience for our kids,” said Goshen ADAC Prevention Specialist Brian Rudden.

“It has been amazing over the years to see the students get excited and creative coming up with visual cues to show others how to be happy, joyous, and substance free,” GIS art teacher Robert Hoover said.

The Substance Abuse Prevention Poster Contest is ADAC’s largest prevention campaign, with participation from nearly all public and some private schools across Orange County.

Students who placed across the county will be honored at a ceremony on Friday, May 10 at the Paramount Theater in Middletown.

Goshen Intermediate School Winners

Kaia Oum (Grade 4) Grand Prize, Grades 1-6

Allison Gallagher (Grade 3) First Place, Grades 1-3

Magnus Tebaldi (Grade 2) Second Place, Grades 1-3

Lillian Montemurro (Grade 4) Second Place, Grades 4-6

Mike Naula (Grade 3) Third Place, Grades 1-3

Alexandra Azevedo (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Gianna Bianchi (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Kiera Blessing (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Mariska Boroden (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Julia Gisonna (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Lavie Guzman (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Maddox Iturrios (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Lucas Joseph (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Jordan Leonard (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Arianna Pedron (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Sophia Rogich (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Felicia Sgambati (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Desmond Seihert (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Evan Suero (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Kimberly Torres (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Isabella Trujano Lopez (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Jenna Zheng (Grade 3) Honorable Mention, Grades 1-3

Grace Blake (Grade 5) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Evangeline Broyles (Grade 5) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Darla Gautier (Grade 5) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Madelyn Hoffman (Grade 5) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Troy Loomis (Grade 4) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Yuliana Lopez (Grade 5) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Lemon (Grade 4) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Harper Steinberg (Grade 4) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Lucy Viebrock (Grade 5) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

C.J. Hooker Middle School

Aubrey Cirigliano (Grade 6) Grand Prize, Grades 1-6

Cecilia Boesch (Grade 6) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Emily Garbutt (Grade 6) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Aubrey Gardner (Grade 6) Honorable Mention, Grades 4-6

Goshen High School

Madison Piliosgawrych (Grade 11) First Place, Digital Design 7-12

Eamonn Mulleady (Grade 11) Honorable Mention, Digital Design 7-12

Sofia Puertas (Grade 11) Honorable Mention, Digital Design 7-12