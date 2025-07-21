Town Supervisor’s audit update

“At the July 16 Town Board Work Session, our audit firm, RBT, presented the Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 2024.

“They stated the Town’s financial condition is strong with healthy Fund Balances in all funds.

“In addition, of all their clients in Orange County, the Town of Chester is one of two municipalities that have completed their 2024 financial audit. They also stated that the Town of Chester is the only municipality that they have seen to have completed three years’ worth of audits (2022, 2023, and 2024) within one year. This is especially impressive given that our new Comptroller was not present for two of the years being audited and our Deputy Comptroller was not present for part of those three years as well. Unfortunately, these yearly audits were not started before this Town Board took office in 2024.

“The Accounting Department has implemented new policies and procedures to increase efficiency and controls to create more accountability and protect the town’s assets. RBT noted no deficiencies within the Town’s internal controls during their audit. The town went from being two years behind to being current in its finances and is now ahead of other municipalities within the county.

“The Supervisor and Town Board are extremely proud of what our Accounting Department has done as the safety and security of town assets and financial resources are our top priority. All of this shows the quality work our Comptroller, Deputy Comptroller, and Secretary to the Supervisor are performing every day, as well as proper management from the Town Board.

“Please reach out to me anytime by phone 845.469.7000 x2 or email (bholdridge@thetownofchester.org) with any questions or concerns.”