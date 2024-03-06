Town sets public workshop dates to update Comprehensive Plan

The Town of Chester Comprehensive Plan Committee is holding two public workshops on Wednesday, March 20 from 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, March 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. Sessions will be held at the Sugar Loaf PAC Pavilion (1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf). The public can stop by anytime during these sessions to talk with Committee members on what concerns and interests they about life in Chester.

As described by the town, the Comprehensive Plan helps guide municipal planning on zoning, natural resources, housing, land preservation, infrastructure, government services, parks and recreation, town facilities, and other matters. The Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2015.

The workshops will allow community members to learn more about the Comprehensive Plan update process and provide an opportunity to give input regarding the future of the Chester community.

Additional information about the Comprehensive Plan can be found on the town website at: tinyurl.com/2nuenx7m.

For more information, email the Committee at ComprehensivePlan@thetownofchester.org or call the town clerk at 845-469-7000, ext. 4.