Town passes ban on biosolids

The Town of Goshen passed a ban on the use of biosolids at its Nov. 13 meeting of the town board. Supervisor Joseph Betro was absent and Deputy Supervisor George Lyons presided over the meeting.

Lyons explained that biosolids refer to sludge gathered from sewage treatment plants that had been sold to farmers as fertilizers. Unfortunately, this sludge often contains heavy metals and PCBs and the town wished to make sure it wasn’t used on any local farms. The board voted 4-0 after a public hearing to ban their use.

The board set a public hearing for Dec. 11 to discuss a temporary moratorium on battery energy storage systems. The board also scheduled a special meeting for Nov. 25 as their next scheduled meeting will fall on Thanksgiving.

The board also voted to re-levy unpaid water and sewer fees in the amount of $180,000. They granted Lightstar a six-month extension for their special use permit.

The board also took time to memorialize Charlie Van Haaster, a former chair of the Zoning Board, son-in-law of Councilman Philip Canterino, husband of a town judge and soccer coach.