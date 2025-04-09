Town of Chester urged to Join ‘Lights Out’ initiative to protect migrating birds

Chester residents Alicia Frosini and Elizabeth Barrett-Zahn, a member of the Chester Conservation Advisory Council (CCAC), are encouraging the Town of Chester to join the “Lights Out” initiative — a program supported by New York State to reduce excessive nighttime lighting during key bird migration periods: mid-April through late May and mid-August through mid-November.

By dimming or turning off unnecessary outdoor lights, Chester can help prevent fatal bird collisions and become a more bird-friendly, energy-efficient, and sustainable community.

Each year, millions of birds migrate at night using natural light cues. Artificial lighting disorients them, leading to fatal building collisions or exhaustion. According to the National Audubon Society, millions of birds die annually in the U.S. from these avoidable hazards. And this isn’t just a bird issue. Every year, new research shows more wildlife being affected. The list includes hummingbirds, owls, Monarch butterflies, insects and fireflies.

A Lights Out program can help restore ecological balance, potentially reduce mosquito and rodent populations, and allow residents to enjoy clearer night skies. Additionally, it cuts energy use and costs.

DarkSky International also supports reducing nighttime light pollution to protect both ecosystems and human health. Cities including New York, Atlanta, St. Paul and Portland have adopted Lights Out programs — and Chester has the chance to lead locally.

Proposed Actions for Chester:

Turn Off Unnecessary Lights by turning off non-essential lighting, especially near the tops of buildings, during migration periods (mid-April through late May and mid-August through mid-November).

Improve Lighting Efficiency by using timers, motion sensors, and dim, down-shielded fixtures; turn off atrium/lobby lights overnight.

Educate the Community on the benefits of Lights Out for birds, pollinators, dark skies, and public health.

“We believe Chester has an opportunity to be a leader in environmental stewardship,” said Barrett-Zahn.

“The birds have so many obstacles, lack of appropriate habitat, climate change and light pollution,” added Frosini. “By making some simple changes - we can protect migrating birds and promote biodiversity in our community.”

Frosini and Barrett-Zahn hope to work closely with town officials and urge community members to support the initiative.

For more information or to get involved, contact: [CAC@thetownofchester.org]You can learn more about these programs at https://darksky.org and https://www.audubon.org/our-work/cities-and-towns/lights-out.