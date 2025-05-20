Town formally calls for Reilly to leave post

The Town Board, at its Wednesday, May 14, meeting unanimously called on Highway Superintendent John Reilly to resign his position in the wake of his alleged shooting of a Door Dash driver.

Since the meeting, on Monday, May 19, Reilly was indicted on 13 counts relative to the shooting.

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge read a letter the board sent to local media citing the distraction of the criminal proceedings leading to a lack of faith in his ability to carry out his duties. He also noted Reilly had not been to his office since the shooting.

Councilman Larry Dysinger commented that he’d like to see the highway superintendent, town clerk and tax receiver positions be turned into offices appointed by the town board instead of being elected officials. He said, if they positions were appointments, the board could set minimum qualifications, have the ability to fire an official for substandard work and regulate their time on the job. Currently there are no work hour requirements for elected officials and the positions are basically unsupervised. This change would require a referendum.

Sugar Loaf project

The Chester Town Board accepted the bid from Consorti Brothers Paving and Sealcoating for $345,110.27 to install sidewalks, curbs and raised crosswalks along the Sugar Loaf business district.

The town received a $400,000 grant for the project through State Senator James Skoufis and had also budgeted $40,000 in town money but council members now feel the additional $40,000 won’t be needed to cover the cost of the project.

The bid prospectus included concrete curbs but some on the board preferred Belgian block curbs. Under the Consorti bid, those curbs add $40,000 to the project. Former Supervisor Robert Valentine weighed in via YouTube, stating concrete curbs would ruin the historical character of Sugar Loaf and imploring the board to use Belgian block.

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge also said Town Engineer John Queenan preferred Belgian block, so it was decided the matter would be tabled until the special meeting on Wednesday, May 21 at 2 p.m. Dysinger commented that Belgian block is typically a comparable price to concrete, yet Consorti had them at a $40,000 price point. Consorti had the clear low bid among contractors with other bids coming in over $448,000 and $525,000.

Holdridge announced the town would not be getting a generator as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Building Resiliant Infrastucture and Communities grant program. In fact, the Trump administration had boasted it canceled the grant program, calling it an example of wasteful government spending. “Apparently the federal government won’t be giving grants to municipalities anymore,” quipped Holdridge.

One grant program that hasn’t been canceled as yet is the community development block grant program. Holdridge said the town would again be focused on Carpenter Park from CDBG grants, seeking to upgrade the bathroom facilities and lighting in the parking lot.

Lighting

The supervisor also reported the news that the lighting at Chester Commons field will require a 400 amp box, not the 200 amp box the town had invested in. There was some consternation on the board about the Chester school district’s unwillingness to help pay for the lighting, as most of the events the lighting is used for are school district games. Holdridge said the district told him they could not pay for infrastructure outside the school’s property.

Town Clerk Linda Zappala said she was hoping for a $70,800 state grant for mitigation of flooding in the town hall basement. She was also hoping to relocate more records to that basement. She reported that her office has notarized more than 140 documents since the beginning of the year, issued 12 marriage licenses, processed more than 70 FOIA requests and issued 62 temporary and permanent parking licenses.

Zappala reported there is a shred event at town hall on Thursday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Susanna Devine said 181 people attended the Saturday, April 26, repair event and 174 left with their item fixed, a 94% success rate.

The town will be contracting with a new fireworks vendor this year as Firework Extravaganza of Paramus, NJ, raised its bid price 30%, claiming they are impacted by new tariffs. The total cost of fireworks and drones with Fireworks Extravaganza would be more than $32,000 while drone provider Celebration Fireworks of Slatington, PA, can do both jobs for just over $26,000.

The board voted to approve a vacation payout of $822.12 for unused vacation time for comptroller Neil Meyer. Dysinger voted against the payout, which was included in Meyer’s contract. The town board appointed Llydia Cuadros and Brian Ross to the Ethics Board, adding one Republican and one independent to that board.

The board agreed to waive the fees for the rental of town fields for Maverik youth football league for one year to help the organization get off the ground. The board also appropriated $3,500 from the fund balance to pay for six new park signs.

The board authorized the use of roads on Oct. 4 for the Best Buddies bike race. This will not conflict with a 5K being run the same day and will not require any road closures.