Town extends public hearing on battery storage moratorium

During the Jan. 8 meeting, the Goshen Town Board voted to extend a public hearing on a proposed battery storage facility moratorium through Jan. 22.

The extension will allow New Leaf Energy to continue with its application before the Planning Board for the time being. The proposed moratorium has gained traction since a recent fire at a battery storage facility in Warwick caused environmental concerns. Councilman Phil Canterino said that he wanted to vote on the moratorium at the meeting, but he was the only voice looking to move the matter forward immediately.

In other news, Supervisor Joseph Betro announced that the town received a $1.8 million grant to upgrade the filtration at the Arcadia Hills water treatment plant. The grant required the board to advertise for engineering services at Arcadia Hills.

The board discussed the future of Slate Hill Cemetery, with the possibility floated of the town running the cemetery. The town is hoping that they can attract a new board to manage the cemetery but in the event that they cannot the town will have to take control. There was some confusion as the town clerk stated that only 10 plots remain for sale in the cemetery. Councilman George Lyons said he heard there was ample space available. The sale of plots is what funds maintenance costs at the cemetery.

The board approved the appointment of deputy tax receiver Allyson Greene and accepted the resignation of town assessor Alan Eskew as of March 5, 2026.