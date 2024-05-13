Town establishes a new water district along 17M

The Goshen Town Board voted to create a new water district and name itself lead agency for the SEQRA review on any potential infrastructure. The district is along the 17M corridor and Heritage Trail.

Councilman George Lyons expressed trepidation about the district because he feared water infrastructure could pave the way for a high-density housing project in the area. Supervisor Joseph Betro said, “I think we’re all in agreement that we’re not looking for multifamily housing in Goshen.”

During public comments, resident Chris Healey questioned how a new water district may affect businesses that already hooked into their own water wells and whether they’d have to pay for the new district. He also said he feared groups that sought high-density housing could use the water district as an impetus to sue their way into existence.

Betro said the idea of a new district came because the county wants access to water, as the village of Florida no longer wants to sell its water.

Other business

In other news, the board adopted Introductory Local Law No. 5 amending provisions relating to applicant escrow accounts. The new law states once an applicant before the town or planning board escrow reaches 25% they are asked to replenish 100% of their account.

The board approved $917,434 for a stormwater construction completion guarantee to complete a stormwater pollution prevention plan, as well as $28,800 for a maintenance guarantee. The board also approved a request to consolidate several different water district accounts into one bank account for all water districts.

The board opened discussion regarding proposed employee summer hours for Town Hall during July and August. The board is considering the hours of Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., but did not vote on the proposal.

The board receive a report on the GFOA Conference by budget officer Christine Cavaliere and her assistant. The pair said they learned how to help the town board with several processes, such as managing health care costs, information on budgeting, and getting abandoned property back on tax rolls. Cavaliere said she also learned that Homeland Security offers a no-cost cyber-security risk assessment for municipalities.

The town board authorized the town clerk to sign a Municipal Tourism Grant Agreement from the county in the amount of $4,995. The board approved the town clerk to attend the 2024 Tax Collector Training from June 9 to 12.

The town is also looking to have a referendum on turning the receiver of taxes from an elected to an appointed position.