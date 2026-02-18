Town considers community preservation fund

The Town of Goshen is in the discussion phase of creating a community preservation fund similar to the ones in Warwick and Chester. The fund would tax real estate transactions in order to create a reserve dedicated toward preserving open space.

The board did not state what the tax percentage would be, but they did note at their Feb. 12 meeting that in both Warwick and Chester the rate is 0.75 percent. They also noted that in Warwick, the first $100,000 of a transaction is exempt from the tax.

The fund would need to be approved by the state government. Supervisor Joseph Betro said he discussed the matter with State Sen. James Skoufis and was assured he had his backing.

The board reviewed plans for an updated Craigville Park. Councilwoman Melissa Gallo said the park is adding three new athletic fields, an additional parking lot, a water pad and an additional entrance. She noted that the playground equipment at Hambletonian Park is being updated and the basketball court repaved.

The board signed a five-year contract with KS State Bank to fund the purchase of two dump trucks with snow plows. The contract is $94,000 per year for five years and has an interest rate of 5.15 percent.

The board discussed whether to activate the town’s Housing Authority. It has been in existence since 1972 but currently does not have a board. The matter was tabled for further discussion.

The board also discussed whether to extend the 18 to 24 months for site plan approvals before the planning board. Betro wanted to start the clock when outside agencies completed their input on the project. Councilman Philip Canterino felt that was too open-ended.

The board approved a FEIS extension to March 26 for the SEQRA review of the IWS transfer station. The board also hired Christopher Blessington as a part-time police officer. Canterino noted that “he had a great resume.”