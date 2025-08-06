Town comprehensive plan moves closer to adoption

The Town of Chester has made a big step toward the adoption of its new comprehensive plan. At the July 23, the Town Board meeting, the plan was introduced and referred. A public hearing date was set for Oct. 22, 2025.

The Planning Board still has a 60-day window to review the plan and make recommendations.

The board also voted to introduce and refer the draft zoning amendments connected to the comprehensive plan and named themselves the lead agency for State Environmental Quality Review Act purposes. The plan can be read on the town’s website at https://shorturl.at/6ZoQ4.

The board also passed an extension of the battery storage moratorium, which will be revisited when the comprehensive plan is officially adopted.

During the meeting, the board also discussed:

Stolen Funds - Town comptroller Neil Meyer addressed the issue of $40,000 being stolen from the town through a phishing scam, adding that the town was able to recover half the stolen money through the bank and is insured for the other half through its cyber security insurance, although the deductible is $5,000. Supervisor Brandon Holridge said safeguards have been put in place to ensure a similar phishing scam cannot trick the town. The FBI has been investigating the case.

Meyer also said his office has cleaned up the town’s budget reporting protocols and criticized the previous administration for what he indicated was sloppy accounting.

Stop Signs in Surrey Meadows - The issue will have to be opened to a new public hearing, as in response to a letter of concern from a resident, the board decided against removing two stop signs on Surrey Road. The board will still seek to add stop signs to Vivian and Bridle Lanes.

New Well, Windows and a Shed - Councilman Tom Becker said the town should explore digging a new well in the Sugar Loaf water district because the main wells there have been producing discolored water, leading the town to utilize backup wells. The board voted 5-0 to replace old windows in the Highway Department for $11,050, an amount already budgeted for. The Parks and Recreation Department received $7,000 for a new shed, which was exactly what the budget had allowed.

Billboard Use and Winter Tarps - The board voted to allow the Sugarloaf Community Foundation to use the town’s billboard to publicize the foundation’s 5K race on Oct. 4. The board tabled a vote on winter tarps for the Chester Commons field as they sought to clarify why the low bid was not the bid suggested to them.

Position Extension and Repayment - The board extended the full-time police clerk position for 90 days (through Nov. 5). They also agreed on a repayment stipulation for an employee who was overpaid $676.32. He will pay back the sum $100 at a time over seven weeks.

Audits and an Agreement - The board approved a contract to conduct audits by RBT for 2025, 2026 and 2027 at the rates of $26,000, $27,000 and $28,000 respectively. A control agreement with Orange County to handle snow and ice removal on certain county roads during the winter of 2025-26 for $60,775 was also approved.