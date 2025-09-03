Town board votes to sell SLPAC to Orange County

After a year of lobbying by Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, his vision for turning the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (SLPAC) into a county venue will become a reality.

On Aug. 27, the Chester Town Board voted 5-0 to sell the facility and property to the county for $1,341,625 – which covers the amount the town paid for the facility in the first place plus debt on interest. The sale includes a deed restriction mandating the site be maintained for public use.

Despite promises the sale would be subject to a permissive referendum, the sale is final. Town attorney Elizabeth Cassidy said state law dictates that a sale from one municipality to another is not subject to referendum. She apologized for the oversight, which was a result of looking at town law governing the sale of public property to a private entity. As that was not the case here, the state law is germane.

The sale still has to be finalized, so for the time being it remains town property. Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said The sale will be final “when we agree to the final terms of the sale agreement and sign the dotted line,” Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said. “Basically, we are now discussing how to hand the baton off and then we sign once everything is looking good to the lawyers.”

Chester residents should expect some tax relief thanks to the sale. According to comptroller Neil Meyer, the PAC had been running the town a deficit of about $167,000 per year. Holdridge said he has begun to hold meetings with department heads about next year’s budget and is hopeful the town can remain below the tax cap or lower this year, welcome news following last year’s 17% property tax increase. Holdridge said he expects to have a public budget overview sometime in early October.

In other news, Holdridge announced that work on the sidewalk project for the business district of Sugar Loaf was finally underway and scheduled to be completed in time for the annual fall festival. He also said work has begun on the Chester Commons lighting, which he anticipates will be ready for football season on Sept. 5.

The board also held a discussion about new water meter equipment that utilizes cellular technology. Three residents expressed their concern about exposure to increased electromagnetism and the affects it could have on residents’ well-being. Several municipalities with similar technology offer residents an opt-out – for a fee – and residents spoke in favor of Chester joining that cadre.

The board also voted to accept the bid from DF Supply for $6,696 for four 60’ x90’ tarps to be laid over the field at Chester Commons during the winter season.