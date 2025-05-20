Town board addresses a host of issues at May 14 meeting

At their May 14 meeting, members of the Chester Town Board covered an array of topics unrelated to the controversy surrounding Highway Superintendent John Reilly.

Changing elected positions into appointed positions

Councilman Larry Dysinger said he’d like to see the highway superintendent, town clerk and tax receiver positions be turned into offices appointed by the town board. Currently, they are elected positions. Dysinger said if those positions were appointments, the board could set minimum qualifications, have the ability to fire an official for substandard work and regulate their time on the job. Currently, there are no work-hour requirements for elected officials and the positions are largely unsupervised. This change would require a referendum.

Holdridge, who said he supports looking into the possibility of making those positions, especially highway superintendent, appointed positions, was asked, post meeting, if the current controversy surrounding the highway superintendent spurred the discussion.

“No, we coincidentally started talking about this issue in seriousness two weeks before the incident at Mr. Reilly’s home,” Holdridge said via text. “Larry first brought it up as an idea in January.”

Sugar Loaf project

The Chester Town Board accepted the bid from Consorti Brothers Paving and Sealcoating for $345,110.27 to install sidewalks, curbs and raised crosswalks along the Sugar Loaf business district.

The town received a $400,000 grant for the project through State Senator James Skoufis and had also budgeted $40,000 in town money but council members now feel the additional $40,000 won’t be needed to cover the cost of the project.

The bid prospectus included concrete curbs but some on the board preferred Belgian block curbs. Under the Consorti bid, those curbs add $40,000 to the project. Former Supervisor Robert Valentine weighed in via YouTube, stating concrete curbs would ruin the historical character of Sugar Loaf and imploring the board to use Belgian block.

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge also said Town Engineer John Queenan preferred Belgian block, so it was decided the matter would be tabled until the special meeting on Wednesday, May 21, at 2 p.m. Dysinger commented that Belgian block is typically a comparable price to concrete, yet Consorti had them at a $40,000 price point. Consorti had the clear low bid among contractors with other bids coming in over $448,000 and $525,000.

Holdridge announced the town would not be getting a generator as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Building Resiliant Infrastucture and Communities grant program. In fact, the Trump administration had boasted it canceled the grant program, calling it an example of wasteful government spending. “Apparently the federal government won’t be giving grants to municipalities anymore,” quipped Holdridge.

One grant program that hasn’t been canceled as yet is the community development block grant program. Holdridge said the town would again be focused on Carpenter Park from CDBG grants, seeking to upgrade the bathroom facilities and lighting in the parking lot.

Lighting

The supervisor also reported the news that the lighting at Chester Commons field will require a 400 amp box, not the 200 amp box the town had invested in. There was some consternation on the board about the Chester school district’s unwillingness to help pay for the lighting, as most of the events the lighting is used for are school district games. Holdridge said the district told him they could not pay for infrastructure outside the school’s property.

Flood mitigation

Town Clerk Linda Zappala said she was hoping for a $70,800 state grant for mitigation of flooding in the town hall basement. She was also hoping to relocate more records to that basement. She reported that her office has notarized more than 140 documents since the beginning of the year, issued 12 marriage licenses, processed more than 70 FOIA requests and issued 62 temporary and permanent parking licenses.

Other news and notes

• Town Clerk Linda Zappala reported there is a shred event at town hall on Thursday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.

• Susanna Devine said 181 people attended the April 26 repair event and 174 left with their item fixed, a 94 percent success rate.

• The town will be contracting with a new fireworks vendor this year as Firework Extravaganza of Paramus, N.J., raised its bid price 30 percent, claiming they are impacted by new tariffs. The total cost of fireworks and drones with Fireworks Extravaganza would be more than $32,000 while drone provider Celebration Fireworks of Slatington, Pa., can do both jobs for just over $26,000.

• The board voted to approve a vacation payout of $822.12 for unused vacation time for comptroller Neil Meyer. Councilman Larry Dysinger voted against the payout, which was included in Meyer’s contract.

• The board appointed Llydia Cuadros and Brian Ross to the Ethics Board, adding one Republican and one independent to that board.

• The board agreed to waive the fees for the rental of town fields for Maverik youth football league for one year to help the organization get off the ground. The board also appropriated $3,500 from the fund balance to pay for six new park signs.

• The board authorized the use of roads on Oct. 4 for the Best Buddies bike race. This will not conflict with a 5K being run the same day and will not require any road closures.

Additional reporting by Bryan Fumagalli.