Tickets for two school musicals available now

Two chances to see the talent of Goshen students are coming up fast. This Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8, the CJH Players at C.J. Hooker Middle School will be performing “Beetlejuice Jr.” at the middle school. The Friday performance starts at 7 p.m. and there will be two chances to see the show this Saturday: a matinee at 2 p.m. and another evening show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at the door or online at tinyurl.com/37shsb7c.

Later this month, Goshen High School’s Drama Department will be putting on a performance of “Pippin” in the Roy Reese Auditorium. Performances are slated for March 21 at 7 p.m., March 22 at 7 p.m., and March 23 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the rear section of the auditorium (general public tickets) and $25 for the front section of the auditorium (patron tickets).

“Pippin” tickets can be purchased by filling out an order form available on the school district website. Ticket orders must to be printed, completed, and dropped off to the high school main office with payment. For questions, email danielle.linguanti@gcsny.org.