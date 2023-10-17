The creative process on display at Goshen Public Library

Did you ever want to look over the shoulder of an artist at work? Sneak into his or her studio and be a “fly on the wall” so you can see the magic as it happens? Well, here’s your chance. Visit the Community Collections display case in the lobby of the Goshen Public Library where Wanda Kosinski, a woman with a creative mind and an ability to put her ideas into drawings, has agreed to display her work while she is still in the process of completing it.

Some of her sketches are just that, sketches, the kernels of an idea. Others are more fully developed with some color added. And a few on display are finished imaginative works, ready to delight the viewer.

Kosinski does a lot of her creating while volunteering in the Friends Used Book Store, also in the lobby of the Goshen Public Library. Maybe it’s being surrounded by gently used books that gets her creative juices going.

A cancer survivor, Kosinski sees beauty in her drawing’s imaginary world, a world that seems like a playground for spirits and other supernatural beings.

If you are a writer, perhaps you can provide a narrative to go along with the drawings? Maybe you and Kosinski can team up and produce a children’s book? Who knows, as Claude Rains says at the end of “Casablanca” to Humphrey Bogart: “This could be the start of a beautiful friendship.”