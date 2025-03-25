The Chronicle wins top awards for journalism and design

The Chronicle took home multiple awards for its journalism and design last weekend at the New York Press Association’s Spring Convention in Saratoga, where winners were announced for the competitive 2024 Better Newspaper Contest.

The Chronicle won first place for “Coverage of Local Government.” Winning articles include Deputy Publisher Becca Tucker’s “Big Box Country,” a three-part series about local megawarehouses, and reporter Molly Colgan’s reporting on PFAs levels in municipal water sources throughout Orange County.

“As many writers are cutting corners and going the easy route to get a story,” contest judges said, “It’s above and beyond, in-depth reporting like this the readers deserve.”

The Chronicle also took first place in the “Coverage of Business, Financial and Economic News” category. Tucker’s warehouse reporting, along with reporter Gail Hoffer Loibl’s story on local short-term rentals and Reporter Mandy Coriston’s cannabis dispensary article titled “Growing like a weed.”

Contest judges noted that the articles are all “hyper-focused on your community. The stories are detailed ... Careful reporting certainly pays off for your readers, with coverage they won’t find anywhere else.”

Tucker’s “Big Box Country” articles also took second place for “Best News or Feature Series.” Judges said the series “answers residents’ questions in an engaging way with the right amount of detail.”

The Chronicle took second place in the “Coverage of Education” category. Winning articles include Colgan and Tucker’s story about parents opting out of standardized tests, Colgan’s articles about school cell phone bans and chronic absenteeism, and Tucker’s article about school cafeterias incorporating locally sourced food.

Contest judges said “these stories move beyond the board’s agenda. They get to the level of students and parents - in other words, what’s really going on in the schools.”

Former Editor Lisa Reider’s article about local organ donor recipients took third place for “Best Feature Story.” Judges called the piece “engaging,” “well researched” and “well written.”

The Chronicle’s design team earned multiple awards for its small business advertising. Director of Design Christina Scotti’s ad for Industry Kitchen in Bar, which ran in sister publication Warwick Advertiser, took first place in the “Best Advertising Campaign” category.

“Very powerful ads. Best use of strong photos to really make an impact,” said contest judges. “Excellent work.”

Scotti’s Industry ads also took second place in the “Best Large Space Ad” category.

The paper’s ad for Jenti Jewelers, created by Senior Graphic Designer Megan Bowen, took first place for “Best Small Space Ad.” A contest judge said the black-and-white ad “was plain and simple and I loved it! Caught my eye. Excellent work.”

The Chronicle’s ad for The New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show took third place in “Best Large Space Ad” category. Judges said this “fun piece ... does make you want to attend the fair. Nicely done!”

Straus News, publisher of The Chronicle and its sister publications, took fifth place overall in the contest’s Top Newsgroup category.