TEDx Goshen returns in June with 10 local speakers

TEDx Goshen, the annual speaker series highlighting “Ideas Worth Spreading,” will return on June 8, 2023, with 10 compelling speakers from across the Goshen community. TEDx is a grassroots initiative that organizes more than 3,000 speaker series around the world, to bring together communities for short, curated talks that are idea-focused, and cover a wide range of subjects to foster learning, inspiration and wonder – and provoke conversations that matter.

This year’s program is titled “Brick by Brick,” reflecting its unique platform for members of the community to share their complex stories piece by piece.

The event will include some of Goshen’s most inspirational and creative community members. Speakers include artists who have taken their shot at success on film and music’s national stages, but still value their Goshen upbringing. “Brick by Brick” will also feature local business owners, educators, ambitious high school students, and those who have triumphed over daunting personal challenges.

Organized once again by Goshen residents Eric Harris and Jon Redeker, TEDx Goshen is the only TEDx event in Orange, Sullivan, Rockland or Ulster counties. This fun, engaging experience is appropriate for all ages and will be webcast on the TEDx global platform.

“A beautiful blend of inspiration and optimism, TEDxGoshen: Brick by Brick will showcase the power of our small town as speakers share their complex stories piece by piece,” Harris said.

“We are thrilled to be hosting TEDxGoshen to elevate the voices of people in our community,” Redeker added. “This is a powerful and uplifting evening. Not only will our speakers change the way our audience thinks about the world, but they might even be able to change the world itself.”

The 2023 TEDx Goshen speakers are:

Dylan Owen, whose poetic rap songwriting has been compared to Conor Oberst, Elliott Smith, and Mac Miller. His fans sell out his shows, tattoo his lyrics, and compose countless heartfelt social media messages.

Robert Cepeda, a graduate of Goshen High school he has also authored the book “Your Journey Goes On.”

Zoë Kyrou, a senior at Goshen High School who plans to become a high school Spanish teacher. She has devoted her Gold Award Project and Talk to spreading awareness about “the villain within.”

Lance Seung, a storyteller who will have his BFA in Creative Writing from Full Sail University. When he’s not collaborating with local independent artists, he is probably reading Wikipedia.

Grant Moore, a Goshen High School junior who is a five-time AAU All-American diver. Through stories of diving, he implores you to use fear to buckle yourself into the roller coaster of life.

Nick Pantaleone, a proud alumnus of Goshen High School who currently serves as the building principal, a professor at LIU and an active participant in community-based mental health initiatives.

Kyle Borisewich, a Goshen alumnus who is passionate about spreading awareness on substance abuse and mental health.

Eesha Ramanathan, a Goshen High School senior who encourages others to embrace decision making while learning what making the ‘right choice’ even means.

Liz Gallo, who, having taught engineering education for over a decade, motivates teachers to grow STEM education and believes design-thinking and project-based learning help students be successful in their future

Judah Gordon, a junior at Goshen High School who has met a number of interesting people and loves to hear their stories, many of which have shaped him to be the person he is today.

TEDx Goshen will take place at Goshen High School. Tickets are $10, and space is limited. For more information or to reserve tickets, log onto https://www.tedxgoshen.com/. Sponsorships are available for interested businesses or individuals.