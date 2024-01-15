Sweeton joins Orange County Land Trust staff

Former Warwick Town Supervisor Michael P. Sweeton will serve as community liaison for the Orange County Land Trust (OCLT), the organization announced Monday. As an OCLT staff member, Sweeton will assist local municipalities on farmland and open space protection planning.

In his 21-year tenure as town supervisor, Sweeton leveraged Warwick’s Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) Program to protect nearly 5,000 acres of land, including 38 working farms, the OCLT noted in its announcement. Warwick has also received several NYS Farmland Protection Implementation grants, a conservation easement program administered and funded by the NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets.

“Preserving land in turn preserves quality of life,” stated Executive Director Jim Delaune. “Areas with preserved farmland and wilderness are desirable for residents and homebuyers because it enhances home values, supports local agriculture, boosts tourism, and provides countless health benefits. Towns and villages in Orange County and beyond can stand to benefit from land preservation just as Warwick has and for those municipalities that want to explore all of the options at their disposal, Mike will be available to work with them and provide guidance as needed.”

Sweeton said, “While my days advocating for agriculture and conservation in Town Hall are over, I’m excited for this opportunity with OCLT to take all that I’ve learned in Warwick with me on the road and help local communities take charge.”

Delaune added: “Serving the public good comes second nature to Mike; his role with OCLT is just an extension of that, and we could not be more excited to work with him again.