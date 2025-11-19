International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day will be commemorated locally at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave. from 1 - 3:30p.m. on Nov. 22. The free, in-person event is an opportunity for survivors of suicide loss - those who lost a loved to suicide - to come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day began in 1999, following the passage of a U.S. Senate resolution introduced by Sen. Harry Reid, who lost his father to suicide. Sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), it is observed in the U.S. each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Organized locally by AFSP Hudson Valley/Westchester N.Y. and mental health advocate and suicide loss survivor Judy Battista, this year’s event will mark the 15th annual commemoration for Orange County. It will feature an opening candle lighting ceremony, AFSP film and discussion, speakers, support tables, and an optional sharing support sharing circle. A light lunch will be served, and registration is required.

For registration, log onto https://shorturl.at/sGcX9. Email survivoroutreach@ymail.com for additional information.