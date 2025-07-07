Parents are extremely busy and finding time for anything is really difficult. Yet, at Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County, the educators want to try to find the sweet spot for parents with a brief survey for parents/caregivers to complete, put together by the The Family and Consumer Science program.

This five to seven-minute long Parenting Engagement and Needs Assessment survey asks questions to help CCE Orange County understand what type of topics parents want to learn about and when and how they want education to occur.

A great opportunity to have your voice heard, the survey is available in both English and Spanish.

If you complete the survey and provide your email address, you will be entered into a chance to receive a $50 gift certificate for groceries.

Find the surveys (in English) at https://cornell.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8Jsyex6V1tqs4eO or in Spanish at https://cornell.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_832SpB7eIB0Zaom.

Cornell Cooperative Extension and its partnerships provide programs for Orange County residents on youth and family development; nutrition, health, and food safety; community and economic vitality; and agricultural sustainability through Cornell based research. Committed to Orange County, it designs programs to meet local needs to enable people to improve their lives and communities.

Please contact Suzan Sussmann at (845) 344-1234 or email sls536@cornell.edu with any questions.