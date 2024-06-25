Support group for families, allies of transgender individuals to launch soon

Family members and allies of transgender and nonbinary folks will soon have a Warwick-based support group at which they can access information and share feelings and experiences with others facing similar circumstances.

TFAST — the free support group facilitated for seven years by Randi and Bob Barlow in Monroe — is relaunching in July at the Warwick Valley Community Center.

“The need for support and information on gender issues has never been higher,” said Randi Barlow, a longtime area social worker and psychotherapist. “The relaunch of our free, monthly support group TFAST will go a long way toward meeting that demand.”

Co-facilitator Bob Barlow added, “TFAST stands for Transgender Family Alliance for Support and Teaching, and that perfectly describes our mission — to provide a supportive and educational space for family members and allies of trans and nonbinary folks.”

The first meeting will take place July 21 at the community center (11 Hamilton Ave, Warwick), from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information, email the organizers at tfastgroup@gmail.com.