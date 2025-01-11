SUNY Orange to offer film industry career training

Choice Films and SUNY Orange will be teaming up to recruit area students for their next on-the job training program for careers in the film industry. This latest training session will begin Feb. 3

The five-week SKILL UP ORANGE program includes two weeks of classes at SUNY Orange and three weeks of training directed by Choice Films that places students with union staff members from IATSE Local 161, Local 52, Local 764, United Scenic Artists Local 829, and the Directors Guild of America. Upon completion, students will be positioned to become on-set production assistants or seek other employment in the entertainment, film, and related technical industries. The SKILL UP ORANGE program is an expansion of Choice Films’ Below the Line Bootcamp.

Choice Films and SUNY Orange are able to collaboratively offer the SKILL UP ORANGE program free-of-charge to students ages 18 and older thanks to a $300,013 grant from Empire State Development’s New York Entertainment Workforce Diversity Grant program that covers all costs for the students. According to the college, the grant is intended to “enhance and diversify the regional workforce through industry-specific training and economic development opportunities, helping Hudson Valley residents access high-demand job opportunities in stage production, lighting, and costumes.”

In addition to the free cost of the training, students are eligible for a $750 stipend and can take advantage of additional supports such as transportation and meals on set, and access to childcare offered by Choice Films.

“Choice Films is thrilled to be taking our Below the Line Bootcamp program’s success to the next level via our partnership with SUNY Orange with the new SKILL UP ORANGE program. This ESD grant and our partnership with the amazing team at SUNY Orange offers the opportunity to increase our outreach in and throughout Orange County as the film industry continues to thrive in the region; an industry in which all types of workers can both participate and flourish,” said Tony Glazer, co-founder and managing partner of Choice Films.

“Our partnership with Choice Films is exactly the type of relationship we are seeking to build throughout Orange County,” said Dr. Jean Leandre, SUNY Orange vice president for workforce, strategy and innovation. “Film production is a rapidly growing industry in the Hudson Valley and Choice Films is leading the way. This grant from ESD is allowing us, together, to deliver a short-term program that can lead students toward a rewarding in-demand job that will offer them a sustainable wage and position them for career growth.”

For more information or to register, contact SUNY Orange Plus at plus@sunyorange.edu or visit sunyorange.edu/plus. Students interested in Choice Films’ Below the Line Bootcamp can email btlbootcamp@choicefilms.com.