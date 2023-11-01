SUNY Orange ranked 11th among best community college’s in New York

SUNY Orange has been ranked 11th on the list of Best Community Colleges in New York for 2024 by the higher education online resource guide Intelligent.com.

The college earned a score of 90.44 (out of 100) and was rated a top pick among the 93 associate-degree-granting institutions in New York State based on academic quality, graduation rate, affordability, and having the tools and resources students need to graduate.

In announcing its rankings, Intelligent.com referenced Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data from 2022 to demonstrate the long-term value of an associate’s degree. That data indicated that associate degree holders earned approximately $1,005 per week, while people with high school diplomas earned about $853 per week.

SUNY Orange offers academic degrees and certificates, clustered within seven academic communities, that are transferrable to a four-year college or university, or prepare graduates to enter or return to the workforce. The college is fully accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.