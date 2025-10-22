SUNY Orange Fall Transfer Fair returns Nov. 5

Colleges and universities across the Northeast will send representatives to SUNY Orange’s Middletown campus for the College’s annual Fall Transfer Fair scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the Physical Education Center. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In addition to helping students explore transfer pathways, the event also supports them financially. Attendance fees paid by visiting colleges help fund the Academic Advising Completion Scholarship, which assists selected SUNY Orange students in finishing their degree programs.

SUNY Orange maintains transfer agreements with many academic institutions across the region, ensuring a smooth transition for students who plan to continue their studies after graduation. These agreements outline which courses transfer and, in some cases, enable graduates to enter four-year colleges and universities with full junior standing.

Attending colleges and universities include Bard College, Berkeley College, Clarkson University, Dominican College, Drexel University, East Stroudsburg University, Excelsior College, Fei Tien College – Northern, Five Towns College, Fordham University, Iona College, Kean University, Lackawanna College – Lake Region Center, Long Island University, Manhattan College, Manhattanville College, Marist College, Mercy University, Montclair State University, Mount St. Mary College, Ramapo College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, St. John’s University, St. Joseph’s University, SUNY Albany, SUNY Binghamton, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Cortland, SUNY Delhi, SUNY Empire State, SUNY Geneseo, SUNY Morrisville, SUNY New Paltz, and more.

Students attending the fair can also enter a raffle to win one of two $50 gift cards to the SUNY Orange Bookstore. All currently enrolled SUNY Orange students who attend the event will be eligible to participate. No registration is required to enter the drawing or to attend the fair. The event is also open to members of the general community who may be interested in learning more about those four-year institutions in attendance.

For more information on the Transfer Fair, contact the Academic Advising Office at (845) 341-4070. For specific information on SUNY Orange’s transfer agreements, contact the Office of Educational Partnerships at (845) 341-4760 or log onto the College website at www.sunyorange.edu.