SUNY Orange awards degrees, certificates

SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young has announced that 112 students completed their studies this summer, earning associate degrees or academic certificates.

The August 2025 graduates represent students coming from five New York counties (Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester), as well as New Jersey and Florida.

Graduates include the following from the Orange County area:

Chester: Arianna Nicole Alves, Katia J. Delgado, James Thomas Hambrick, Michael T. Pungello

Florida: Daniel Scott Olsen, Dylan Jayden Taylor

Goshen: Lamar Edward Coates

Greenwood Lake: Robert P. Francis

Highland Mills: Anthony Patrick Zaccari

Monroe: Matthew Cline, Jonathan Raymond Pineiro, Lauren Patricia Czenszak, Frank DeGennaro, Gianni Guerra

Montgomery: Brendan Dominic Dooley III, Zachary Hunter Garey

Pine Island: Clairice Nicole D’Attolico

Warwick: Benjamin Wondimu Castro, Emma Grace DeRosa, Sylvia Selena Lewis, Jaymen J. McCaskill, Christine Nunez, Leah A. Ramsey, Allison Claire Wood