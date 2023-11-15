SUNY Orange announces recent grads from Chester, Goshen

Dr. Kristine Young, president of SUNY Orange, has announced that the college awarded associate’s degrees and academic certificates to 115 students who completed their courses of study during the recently concluded summer sessions.
If they choose, the College’s newest graduates are eligible to participate in SUNY Orange’s 74th Commencement ceremony that is tentatively set for May 23, 2024.
The College’s August 2023 graduates hailed from six counties in New York (Orange, Bronx, Dutchess, Rockland, Sullivan, and Ulster) as well as New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Below is a list of graduates from the Chester and Goshen areas. Congratulations to all!
Chester
Emma Elizabeth Boardman
Erica Cadichon
Joseph Anthony Giordano
Carlos Naranjo
Goshen
Jean Rene Francois
Joan Pelon Napenas
Sarah M. Porco
Angelina Rose Schiaffo
Ekamjot Singh