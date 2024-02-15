SUNY Orange announces local December grads

Dr. Kristine Young, president of SUNY Orange, recently announced the 145 students who were awarded associate’s degrees and academic certificates after completing their courses of study during the recently concluded fall semester.

If they choose, the college’s newest graduates are eligible to participate in SUNY Orange’s 74th commencement ceremony tentatively set for May 23.

The college’s December 2023 graduates hailed from four counties in New York (Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster) as well as Pennsylvania. Below is a list of local graduates.

Chester

Nicole Catherine Battiato

Alexander Michangello Buchanan

Evaristo Diego Varela Gonzalez

Jenna Ryan Koelling

Kathryn Angela Manizza

Brittney Ann Mardale

Goshen

Mark Alan Barnhart

Anthony Barricelli Felice Jr.

Raquel Martinez

Arianna Kristina McCann

Vaniece Lynda Pun