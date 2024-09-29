SUNY Orange announces August 2024 graduates

SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young recently announced that the college awarded 109 associate’s degrees and academic certificates to 108 students who completed their courses of study during the recently concluded summer session.

The college’s August 2024 graduates hailed from six counties in New York (Orange, New York, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester) as well as Connecticut, Florida and Texas.

Here’s the list of your local Orange County graduates. Congratulations graduates!

Chester

Angeline H. Michaud

Carlos Jesus Perez III

Yvelord Saint-Vil

Tyler Walters

Florida

Noelle Elise Conde

Goshen

Connor E. Brady

Anjelina Amanda Davila

Zachary Luke Devine

Michael Robert Doran

Harriman

Frances M. Groppi

Brendan Patrick Jennings

Highland Mills

Matthew Jordan

Ava A. Celaya

Naheem J.A.M Francis

Monroe

Keira Marie Hughes

New Hampton

Melissa Cortez

Christopher Jett Coyle

Port Jervis

Robert Simpson

Sugar Loaf

Thomas J. Gorlachov

Warwick

Ryan J. Bialosky

Chelsea Derych-Colandrea

Ethan Hurwitz Eldridge

Tyler Robert Schmidlin

Jessica Emily Stuber

Lucia Vanella

Westtown

Benjamin Solorzano