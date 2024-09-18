SUNY Orange alumni invited to upcoming 75th anniversary event

The SUNY Orange Foundation and Alumni Relations will kick off its year-long celebrations of the College’s 75th anniversary with a special Alumni Reflections event from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27 in Orange Hall Gallery on the College’s Middletown campus.

The Foundation said it hopes to bring together generations of SUNY Orange Alumni for a “memorable evening of reminiscing, reconnecting, and sharing their love for the college.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

• Record a short video sharing their favorite memories. Some of the videos may be included in a 75th anniversary highlight reel which will be shown at the Anniversary Gala in May.

• Contribute written reflections, some of which may be included in the 75th anniversary commemorative journal, which will celebrate the College’s impact on the community.

• View a special 75th anniversary exhibit, filled with college memories and contributions from many SUNY Orange alumni.

• Bring personal mementos to share with fellow alumni.

The event will include food and drinks from Allan’s Falafel and live music by alumni piano/bass duo, Beverly Poyerd and Alfonso (Ray) Ramos. Attendees will also hear about the year of celebrations to come and connect with fellow alumni.

”The story of SUNY Orange is truly the story of our alumni. For 75 years, SUNY Orange graduates have built careers, communities, and lifelong connections, and now is the perfect time to come back and celebrate that shared journey,” said Carly Glassé, alumni engagement manager. “This event offers a special opportunity to reconnect, reflect on our experiences, and contribute to the legacy that future generations will cherish.”

SUNY Orange’s 75th birthday will be June 9, 2025. Between now and then, the College and Foundation will be hosting a series of celebratory events throughout the year, including a weekend celebration May 16 through 18 that will include an on-campus event in Middletown May 16, a gala on May 17, and a Newburgh campus salute on May 18.

The Reflection event is free and open to all alumni, but RSVPs are required to help the Foundation prepare. To RSVP and secure your spot, visit: sunyorangefoundation.org/alumni-reflections-event.

For more information, contact Glassé at 845-341-4179 or carlyglasse@sunyorange.edu.