Summerville Way warehouse application returns

Dave Zigler of Atzl Nasher & Zigler was on hand at the May 28 of the Chester Village Planning Board meeting to show site plans for a proposed 431,000-square-foot warehouse at 3921 and 3923 Summerville Way.

The proposed warehouse is to be subdivided into four sections for four different tenants. The potential users have not been determined as yet. The four sections each include a 5,000-square-foot mezzanine office space.

The entrance to the site connects to Route 94 and another gated emergency access entrance also connects to Route 94. The applicant will pay to make the traffic light a “smart light” that changes with traffic flow, saving time for drivers. To get the clearance for this intersection from the state DOT, the applicant asked that the village help by providing a letter of support.

Village building code officer John Orr said he was concerned about multiple users in a tight facility space. “For such a large site it’s awful tight movement-wise.”

A fire department official on hand agreed; he was concerned about there being adequate space on the site for fire trucks in the event of an emergency.

Zigler responded by saying the site is more expansive than some of the neighboring warehouses and the roads are wide enough to accommodate emergency vehicles.

The planning board voted that they are not ready to approve SEQRA for the project but they did say it’s ready to be forwarded to the county planning department for a hearing there.

Other business

The board also discussed the village’s local law #3, which regulates development on projects above 500 feet elevation, called ridge preservation. Orr said he believed the law needed a clause barring excavation of properties from above 500 feet to go below 500 feet. Aside from that the planning board was supportive of the measure and voted unanimously in favor of the new law.

During his report at the beginning of the meeting, Orr noted that work at the Tractor Supply was just about finished and The Castle had completed its new walls.