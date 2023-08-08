Sugar Loaf. The hamlet is a part of American Folklore history

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation has selected the Sugar Loaf Historical Society for its “Legends and Lore” Historical marker program, which celebrates local legends which have become ingrained in the fabric of American folklore.

The foundation awarded the grant to the historical society to recognize Sugar Loaf’s own “Hoop Snake Hill,” named for a colonial (and possibly Indigenous peoples’) legend about an enormous snake that would fashion its body into a giant hoop by holding its tail in its mouth at dusk and would then roll down the rock escarpment toward its terrified victims.

“The Hill’s namesake legend has been retold many times, and many of we ‘Loaf natives with colonial roots know it well, as we were often warned by our elders to avoid hunting there after sundown,” Historical Society President Jay Westerveld said in the press release announcing the award. “My grandfather used to tell us that he’d lost an uncle and a brother to the Hoop Snake.”

The Sugar Loaf Historical Society was incorporated in 2007 by the New York State Education Department to serve as an historical society administered by area natives who draw both from oral tradition as well as academic research.

”Our directors’ direct, collective connection to our region’s past is what sets us apart from other historical societies,” Westerveld said.

”As such, we focus more on the history of our Indigenous peoples who walked here long before us, before Columbus, in addition to sharing more current history, like that of our hamlets’ crafts peoples’ legendary work.”

According to Westerveld, the Sugar Loaf Historical Society’s “Hoop Snake Hill” marker would be only the third William G. Pomeroy “Legends and Lore” marker grant awarded in Orange County, joining the Claudius Smith and George Washington markers, both of which are placed in Goshen.

The Sugar Loaf Historical Society plans a dedication ceremony once the marker is completed.