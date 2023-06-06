Sugar Loaf. Donations needed for commemorative historical marker

Incorporated in 2007 by the New York State Education Department, The Sugar Loaf Historical Society (SLHS) is raising funds for its Sugar Loaf Mountain “NYS History” historical marker to commemorate the spectacular mount’s place in the history of the Hudson Valley.

The marker will share brief facts about the hamlet’s namesake mountain to impart a real sense of our hamlet’s own scenic mountain’s ecological and historical importance.

Unlike most local non-governmental organizations, the SLHS has never written a grant/asked for grant monies from the day of its founding year through 2022.

The SLHS also pays full taxes on its real property in Sugar Loaf (in two municipalities), so as never to be a burden to taxpayers. As such, public donations are being sought to fund the plaque. Directors will pay for the first $300 for the plaque, leaving the remaining $1300 to voluntary public donation.

The cost breakdown is as follows: The foundry charges $1275 for the basic marker and $60 for shipping, plus $175 for the mounting pole and another $50 for shipping it, which brings the total to $1560. The text may cost an additional $200, give or take (although the foundry will work with SLHS for that), which is why the cost has been conservatively estimated at $1600.

Be a part of preserving the history of “The Loaf” by making a tax-deductible donation, today. The famous 2008 “LOAF” white oval stickers will be given to the first 50 donors. The drive will continue until the needed funding for the plaque has been collected, which will be enjoyed by future visitors.

Tax-deductible donation checks can be written to the Sugar Loaf Historical Society, P.O. BOX # 114, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981-0114. To donate via Gofundme, log onto https://rb.gy/202y1.