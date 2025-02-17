Sugar Loaf Community Foundation celebrates 45th anniversary

On Friday, March 7, the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation (SLCF) will celebrate its 45th anniversary with an awards dinner at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.

Founded in 1979 as a non-profit, the SCLF has focused on “enhancing the quality of life in the hamlet through various community, creative, beautification and business initiatives,” the nonprofit explained in its announcement.

“2024 was an extraordinary year for us,” said SLCF President Jeff Zahn. “Through the work of member Lydia Cuadros, we became listed on the prestigious state and federal Register of Historic Places. We played a significant role in Sugar Loaf Mountain being bought by the county, as well as the turning over of Kings Highway to the town — paving the way for a long-needed $400k sidewalk grant. We held a hugely successful 5k race, produced the annual Sugar Loaf Holiday Celebration, as well as rebuilding our gateway — Margolis Park.”

At this year’s ceremony, the SCLF will honor legendary residents: Nick Zungoli of Exposure’s Gallery (arrived 1979), Peter Lendved of Resplendent Candles (1968), and Beth and Don Duke of My Sister’s Closet (1973).

Dinner and drinks will be provided by local Sugar Loaf establishments. Entertainment will include local musicians Margie and Dave. Tickets are $50 and tax deductible.

For more information, text 201-988-8865 or follow the SLCF on Facebook: SugarLoafCommunityFoundation.