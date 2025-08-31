Students awarded scholarships

Eight Chester Academy graduating seniors were each presented $1000 scholarships by the Kiwanis Club of Chester in June.

Family members as well as Chester Union Free School District administrators and board members were in attendance to congratulate the recipients. Club president Danielle August spoke about the work done by Kiwanis to raise these funds to assist these students as Support from the Chester community and beyond enabled the club to present a total of $8,000 in scholarships.

The honored students were:

* Anna Maria Ruisch and Ava Panico - The Chester Kiwanis Humanities Award

* Lakycha Pouloute - The Chester Kiwanis Vocational/Technical Award

* Angelina Scagnelli - The Chester Kiwanis Education Scholarship Award

* Ava Stoby and Allison Teshome - The Chester Kiwanis Healthcare Scholarship

* Arianna Doughty and David Trinh - The Key Club Service Award.

The Kiwanis Club of Chester congratulates these students and wishes them well as they move on to continue their education.