Straus News wins Better Newspaper Contest awards

Straus News’ publications were recognized for excellence in reporting, advertising and design at the New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest Awards held April 29 and 30 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

The Warwick Advertiser won first place for coverage of business, financial and economic news. The judges commented about Becca Tucker, Molly Colgan, Hanna Wickes and Andrea Cosgrove’s articles: “Liked the writing in this entry best. Good selection of stories.”

The Photo News won first place for coverage of agriculture. The judges said Becca Tucker and Hanna Wickes’ work “delivers the whole package – great page layouts, photos, drop quotes, framed by terrific headlines...these stories stand out because they are entertaining as well as informative, and because they are local, local, local and fun to read.”

Straus News’ design team won first and third place for audience development promotions. The judges said: “This grabs everyone’s attention and makes them stop in their tracks...Well done!”

Christina Scotti and Michael Guillen’s syringe graphic tracking local vaccination levels won first place for Best COVID-19 Graphic. Scotti’s COVID-19 headline presentation on the one year anniversary took third place in the same category. Their collaboration on an infographic about the local cost of living took third place in the graphic illustration category. The judges said: “great use of illustration to tell a story.” Ads designed by Guillen also took third place for Best Small Space ad.

The Warwick Advertiser also won first place for Molly Colgan’s sponsored content. The judges said “...authentic information including helpful expert advice...well written, appealing, creative and beautifully designed.”

The Warwick Advertiser’s wrapping paper contest took second place for Best Local Business Support Campaign and was an honorable mention for the Best Multi Advertiser Pages category. “The (category) calls for ‘innovative and creative campaign’ and this nails that,” said the judges. “Well done!”

Robert Breese’s photo of deer out in the snow was an honorable mention in the Art Photo category. Becca Tucker’s Oath Keepers story won honorable mention in the News Story category.

Overall, Straus News was awarded 135 points and was recognized as one of the top five groups in New York State.

“The Straus News team worked incredibly hard over the past year developing stories and providing information that mattered locally,” said publisher Jeanne Straus. ‘‘We’re so pleased the professionals from outside the state who judged this year’s contest recognized the high quality of our work.”