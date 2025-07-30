Staying safe in the heat

Longer, more intense heat waves and stronger summer storms are becoming more frequent. The heat and increased demand for electricity to power air conditioners can pose challenges to the electric delivery system, and, in some instances, overheating electrical equipment and resulting in scattered power outages.

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) urges customers to use energy efficiently to stay comfortable and safe during the heat wave with tips to help them try to stay comfortable and save money on energy including:

* Turn down or turn off air conditioning in your home while you are away or at work to help lower your energy bill.

* Set air conditioner to the highest temperature your comfort and health will allow to help save money.

* Close all doors and windows while the air conditioning is running.

* Cook, bake, or perform other household activities that produce heat and humidity during the cooler times of the day and night.

* Pull curtains and shades closed to help block out the sun and the heat of the day.

* Consider upgrading your older thermostats and appliances to ones that are more energy efficient. Smart thermostats can control the home temperature from anywhere.

If you experience a power outage, don’t assume that O&R automatically knows about it. Report it and check to see when your lights will be back on by:

* Logging onto ORU.com/ReportOutage from any computer or web-based mobile device.

* Using the O&R mobile app from your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

* Texting “OUT” to 678797 (ORUPWR)

* Calling 1-877-434-4100.

If New York State Officials activate cooling centers, find the latest information on locations and hours by logging onto https://shorturl.at/si6bN.