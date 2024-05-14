Spring Lake Hope Foundation to host fundraiser

Spring Lake Hope Foundation will be hosting Lil’ Heroes for Hope Gala from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at Villa Venezia in Middletown to help three local disabled girls acquire handicapped-accessible vehicles.

The evening will feature a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, silent auction, and cash bar. Proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will directly contribute to the purchase of three handicapped-accessible vehicles for the girls’ families.

Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on an array of items, including golfing outings, sports memorabilia collectibles, local “experiences,” and more.

”We invite everyone to join us in this noble cause,” said New York Spring Lake Hope Foundation Board Chairman Kevin O’Reilly. “Your support will make a tangible difference in the lives of these young girls and their families.”

Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/lil-heroes-gala.

The event is open to the public. For those unable to attend, donations can be made directly through the website.