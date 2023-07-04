Sports. Gelletich wins high-level USTA tournament

Fresh off his run to the state championship match last month, Goshen High School’s Braeden Gelletich won a high-level United States Tennis Association (USTA) 18-and-under national tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn. on July 3.

Gelletich, the seventh seed, defeated Callum Markowitz of White Plains 6-0, 2-6, 10-0 (tiebreaker) in the championship. Gelletich had never beaten Markowitz before the Chattanooga showdown. He also finished in fourth place with Markowitz in the doubles draw at Chattanooga.

“This win definitely gives me confidence because I was playing in an older age group against some really good competition,” Gelletich, 16, said. “I think the key for me was my groundstrokes and outlasting my opponents with my conditioning because it was very hot in Tennessee. It was a great tournament for me heading into the clay court season and I hope to build on this.”

Last month, Gelletich became the first Section IX player to reach the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA)boys’ tennis championships, losing to Commack’s Eddie Liao 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the championship. Gelletich’s run to the state final culminated the most dominant performance by a boys’ singles player in the section’s history.

His next two summer tournaments will be the USTA Clay Nationals in Delray Beach, Fla. on July 9 and the USTA Hard Court Nationals in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Aug. 4.

Gelletich is being recruited by several Division I colleges and will begin making visits in the next few months.