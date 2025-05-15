Solar project to challenge 4-H youth

Young people from Orange County are stepping into the role of young engineers in the new 4-H Engineering Challenge that puts creativity, collaboration, and sustainability to the test.

Participants will be tasked with designing and building a working prototype powered by a solar panel, as part of an initiative to inspire innovation in renewable energy solutions.

This hands-on challenge invites 4-H members to explore real-world applications of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through the lens of solar power. Each participant or team will receive a solar panel and will be asked to design a functional prototype — whether it’s a vehicle, a fan, a water pump, or another invention that demonstrates the power and potential of solar energy.

“This challenge is all about giving young people the opportunity to think like engineers and problem-solvers,” said Kat Leo, 4-H STEM educator. “We want them to see that they can make a difference through innovative thinking — and that sustainable energy is something they can be a part of, even at a young age.”

Participants will present their prototypes to a panel of judges, explaining their design process, the challenges they faced, and how their creation harnesses solar power. Judges will evaluate entries based on creativity, functionality, use of solar energy, and presentation skills.

The 4-H Solar Engineering Challenge supports youth development by combining technical skills with teamwork, communication, and critical thinking — all while sparking a greater awareness of the importance of clean energy for our future.

The event will take place on June 14, at 1 p.m. at Education Center & 4-H Park in Otisville. Family members, community leaders, and the public are invited to attend and see the future of engineering innovation in action.

For more information about the 4-H Engineering Challenge or to learn how to get involved with 4-H, please contact Kat Leo at kal64@cornell.edu