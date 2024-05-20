Solar project delayed due to tree mitigation issues

Six projects were before the Goshen Planning Board at the May 16 meeting.

Owens Road Solar updated the board on the progress at their 126.3-acre site along Owens Road. The applicant said they were stalled at this time because they failed to remove trees in the wetland mitigation area.

“It was not identified on our tree clearing plan. It was missed in that area, it’s an oversight,” the applicant said.

The 17M Flex Building, a warehouse and office on 8.9-acres along Route 17M and Cannon Hill Drive had a negative SEQRA declaration drafted by the board for their project, meaning there would be no environmental impact. The project requires that the applicant apply to the state DOT to see if a left turn lane is required at 17M and Cannon Hill. If the DOT says yes, then they have to build it.

As previously reported, animal crematorium Peaceful Paws at 9 Quarry Road is seeking a 460-square-foot expansion to its business. Conditional approval passed for the project.

Conditional approval was also passed for Healey Ford’s plan to add drop-off service on the east side of their property on 17M, as well as additional outdoor storage of vehicles.

Conditional approval was passed for 2639 17M application for a service business on 0.65-acres on 17M.