Skoufis, Brabenec announce start of long-awaited 17M repaving project

Senator James Skoufis (D-Orange County) and Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R-Deerpark) announced this week that the long-awaited repaving of a six-mile stretch of State Route 17M between Chester and Monroe will commence this month.

The legislators called for this sorely needed resurfacing project in 2021, following Skoufis’ work to negotiate this $5 million priority project as part of the Department of Transportation’s capital plan.

Complete milling and repaving will take place from the intersection of State Routes 17M and 94 in Chester, continuing east through the village, the Town of Chester, the Town of Blooming Grove and concluding at the Village of Monroe line.

Additional drainage upgrades and installation of ADA-accessible features along this important local corridor will also be made.

“The state of the 17M corridor has been a unifying, bipartisan headache for motorists,” said Skoufis. “My constituents have been increasingly vocal about its impact on their quality of life and I’m thrilled to share this important news just as our busy summer travel season kicks into high gear. Our constituents don’t ask for much from their state government, but they’re looking for the basics: paved roads and usable infrastructure.”

“I’m grateful that the state Department of Transportation has collaborated with local leadership to finally begin the repair and revival of 17M, and I know that drivers will be equally grateful to see the project completed,” Brabenec said. “In the midst of a number of construction projects the Hudson Valley will need to see completed following the flooding we’ve seen in recent weeks, it’s encouraging that the previously-needed projects aren’t forgotten.”

Motorists are encouraged to be patient as roadway construction gets underway, and to abide any detours or construction signage.